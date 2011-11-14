Chile Codelco sues Anglo in bid to nix stake sale

SANTIAGO Nov 14 Chilean copper giant Codelco [CODEL.UL] said on Monday it had filed a lawsuit in a Chilean appeals court against Anglo American (AAL.L) in a bid to cancel the global miner's surprise stake sale in properties Codelco was looking to buy into.

Codelco said the suit seeks to halt any further sale of stakes in Anglo's southern Chilean properties and to reverse the London-listed miner's surprise stake sale to Mitsubishi.

Anglo shocked Codelco and investors on Wednesday when it announced that it had sold a 24.5 percent stake in its southern Chilean copper properties to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) for $5.4 billion. The move signaled an aggressive stance in negotiations with Codelco, the world's top copper producer.

Codelco insists it has a 49 percent option in Anglo American Sur, while Anglo says that has been reduced to 24.5 percent after the surprise stake sale. (Reporting by Eric Lopez. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer. Editing by Simon Gardner and Andrea Evans)