WRAPUP 2-Chile Codelco, Anglo face off on stake option

* Codelco reiterates to exercise 49 pct option in Jan

* Anglo says will not sell 49 pct stake to Chile Codelco

* Companies lock horn over option, legal battle looms

By Felipe Iturrieta

SANTIAGO, Nov 11 Chilean copper giant Codelco and Anglo American further dug in their heels in a deepening spat, as Codelco vowed on Friday to exercise its 49 percent option in the company's southern Chilean assets -- but Anglo said it won't sell that much.

The two mining giants are heading for a showdown over the long-standing option, with Codelco [CODEL.UL] insisting it has a 49 percent option in Anglo American Sur, while Anglo ( AAL.L ) says that has been reduced to 24.5 percent after a surprise stake sale.

Anglo shocked Codelco and investors on Wednesday when it announced it sold a 24.5 percent stake in its southern Chilean copper properties to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp ( 8058.T ) for $5.4 billion, signaling an aggressive stance in negotiations with Codelco, the world's top copper producer. [ID:nL5E7MA1D6]

Codelco will take legal action if Anglo rejects its option in January, CEO Diego Hernandez said on Friday, speaking for the first time since he cut short a trip to Hawaii following news of Anglo's unexpected sale of part of the assets -- ironically formerly known as Disputada, or "Disputed."

"We've already started the process of exercising the option and in January we're going to exercise it and they have to sell us their assets," Hernandez said at a press conference, flanked by Chilean lawmakers who said they supported Codelco's stance.

"If this doesn't happen, we're going to take the legal route, which could take a lot of time but we're going to defend our shareholders' interests."

Codelco's disagreement with Anglo could lead to a revision of norms for foreign investment in Chile, some of the country's lawmakers said during the press conference.

"The issues of mining concessions and the status of foreign investment... will need to be revised," said Luis Lemus, an opposition lawmaker.

The London-listed miner has said it is keen to avoid a legal battle over the properties, which include the flagship expansion project Los Bronces, El Soldado mine, the Chagres smelter and Los Sulfatos and San Enrique Monolito exploration.

Chief Executive Cynthia Carroll told Chilean newspapers' Friday editions that the global miner was willing to negotiate and was open to a deal for Codelco to take a smaller stake in the properties-- but reiterated it would not sell 49 percent of its assets.

"One can want many things, but contracts allow for other things," Carroll said in an interview published in Chile's El Mercurio newspaper on Friday. [ID:nN1E7AA073]

She added that "it can't be said" there was significant dialogue with Codelco CEO Hernandez, who was celebrated for announcing what was seen as clever financing and a good price for the purchase of the option, but is likely to come under criticism after Anglo's surprise sale seems to cut its potential stake in the properties.

"There's a 24.5 percent left still. We haven't done anything with that part yet," Carroll told newspaper Diario Financiero's Friday edition.

Codelco said in October it had secured a $6.75 billion bridging loan from Japan's Mitsui & Co ( 8031.T ) to allow it to exercise its option and had cautioned Anglo American it must honor the pact.

Chile's government will back Codelco's efforts and the showdown could end in the courts, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain reiterated on Friday, but said the state company would decide on potential legal actions.

Chile is a significant part of Anglo's operations and Anglo American Sur accounted for 41 percent of its copper production in 2010. Anglo has invested around $2.8 billion to develop Los Bronces. (Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Marguerita Choy)