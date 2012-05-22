版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 23日 星期三 04:00 BJT

TABLE-Codelco and Anglo American Sur copper output

SANTIAGO, May 22 Anglo American and
Chilean copper giant Codelco have agreed to go back to the
negotiating table in a push to end a damaging and increasingly
acrimonious dispute over the global miner's operations in the
country's central-south region. 	
    Following is a table of Codelco's output per division, as
well as that of Anglo American Sur (in '000 tonnes). 	
    	
    ----------------------------------------- 	
    CODELCO              2011       2010     	
    ----------------------------------------- 	
    CHUQUICAMATA          443        528          	
    RADOMIRO TOMIC        470        375          	
    SALVADOR               69         76           	
    ANDINA                234        188          	
    EL TENIENTE           400        404          	
    EL ABRA (*)            61         71           	
    GABY                  118        117          	
--------------------------------------------- 	
    TOTAL (Ex El Abra)  1,735      1,689 	

    ----------------------------------------- 	
    ANGLO AMERICAN SUR (total output)        	
    ----------------------------------------- 	
    LOS BRONCES         221.7        221          	
    EL SOLDADO           46.9         40     	
    CHAGRES SMELTER       138      137.9        	
    ----------------------------------------- 	
    TOTAL (Ex Chagres)  268.7      261.8	
    	
Note: Information compiled from data of Chile's copper
commission Cochilco, Codelco and Anglo American.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐