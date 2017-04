HONG KONG Nov 11 Chile's Codelco, the world's top copper producer, has offered a premium of $133 per tonne for 2015 term shipments of the metal to China, two trading sources said on Tuesday.

That is 3.6 percent down from the $138 per tonne in 2014 for shipments to Shanghai.

(Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Alan Raybould)