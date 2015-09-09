版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 9日 星期三

Chile Codelco halts Chuquicamata's concentrator following protest

SANTIAGO, Sept 9 World No. 1 copper producer Codelco has temporarily halted the concentrator at its massive Chuquicamata mine for security reasons, following a protest by contract workers, the Chilean-state owned miner told Reuters on Wednesday.

A recent three-week strike by contractor workers at Codelco's Salvador and Ministro Hales mines hit copper production by a total of 17,000 tonnes.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Anthony Esposito)

