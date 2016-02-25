版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 25日 星期四 23:42 BJT

Codelco suspends production line at Andina copper mine, output OK

SANTIAGO Feb 25 Chilean state-owned copper miner Codelco suspended on Thursday a production line at its massive Andina mine after a pipeline burst, though output was not affected, the company told Reuters. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐