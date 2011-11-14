版本:
Codelco offers $110 copper premium to China in 2012 - trade

HONG KONG Nov 14 Chile's Codelco, the world's top copper producer, has offered a premium of $110 a tonne to China for refined copper shipments in 2012, trading sources said on Monday.

The offer is in line with the level that had been expected by traders and would be a 4.3 percent cut from the $115 Chinese buyers have paid this year.

China is the world's top copper consumer. (Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

