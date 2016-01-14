Chile's Codelco implements cost-cutting measures to face copper slide

SANTIAGO Jan 14 The chief executive of world
No.1 copper producer Codelco said on Thursday that the Chilean
state-owned miner will implement new cost-cutting measures to
save $574 million in 2016 as the sector reels from the steep
slump in metals prices.
Pizarro said Codelco was aiming for cash costs of $1.255 per
pound this year, versus the $1.386 in 2015.
Copper hit fresh 6-1/2-year lows on Thursday on concerns
that a spike lower in the oil price foreshadowed weaker global
economic growth, but a recovery in Chinese shares helped limit
losses.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Anthony Esposito)