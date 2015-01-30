版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 30日 星期五

Codelco seeks $1 bln cost cuts in face of falling copper price

SANTIAGO Jan 30 World No.1 copper miner Codelco said it was launching a plan of cost cuts following the recent sharp drop in the price of the base metal.

The Chilean state-run copper miner would aim to reduce costs in 2015 by $1 billion, its chief executive Nelson Pizarro said on Friday. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero)
