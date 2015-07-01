Chile injects copper miner Codelco with $225 mln in fresh capital

SANTIAGO, July 1 Chile's government said it will
inject $225 million in capital into state-owned copper miner
Corporacion Nacional del Cobre , known
locally as Codelco, to help fund its ambitious investment plans.
The funds will come from Codelco's 2014 profits, as the
company gives all its profits to the state, the country's mining
and finance ministries announced in a joint statement on Tuesday
evening.
Chile's government last year committed itself to providing
Codelco with $4 billion in state financing through 2018,
including around $3 billion via treasury-issued debt and about
$1 billion from returned profits.
It is partly capitalized by the Chilean government, but also
finances itself by occasionally tapping debt markets.
Codelco "is going to have to issue debt because this isn't
enough," Miguel Angel Duran, head of Universidad Central mining
faculty, said on Wednesday.
Codelco has said it may issue debt this year depending on
market conditions.
Its debt is rated A+ by Fitch Ratings and AA- by Standard &
Poor's.
World No.1 copper miner Codelco has a five-year, $25 billion
investment plan to revamp older mines and build new ones to keep
production rising.
The government said it will evaluate during the second half
of the year "how the investment plan has moved forward and will
define how much additional capital (will be given) this year."
