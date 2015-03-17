Key roaster at Codelco's Ministro Hales mine not fully operational

BRIEF-United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet
* United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, March 17 World No. 1 copper producer Codelco said on Tuesday that the key roaster at its newest mine, Ministro Hales, was still not fully operational following a delayed start-up.
"It's still in the start-up phase. When it's running at capacity we will inform (the market)," the Chilean state-owned company told Reuters.
The roaster is used to remove arsenic from the ore at Ministro Hales. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Anthony Esposito)
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index slipped 0.14 percent to close at 7198.44 points on Friday, posting its biggest weekly loss since before Donald Trump won the U.S presidential election in November, as investors grew cautious before his inauguration. * BOVIS/BERKELEY: Bovis Homes Group Plc investor Schroder Investment Management has written to Berkeley Group Holdi