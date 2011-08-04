Chile's Codelco president sees copper market remaining tight

MELBOURNE Aug 4 The world's top copper miner, Chile's Codelco, expects the global copper market to remain tight with prices unlikely to go below $3 per pound, Codelco's president, Diego Hernandez, told Reuters.

Hernandez also said he expected 2011 Chile copper production to be at least 5 percent below analyst forecasts.

COMEX Copper is currently trading at around $4.30 per pound. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies)