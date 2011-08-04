Chile's Codelco president sees copper market remaining tight

BRIEF-GM says Jan China vehicle sales -24 percent y/y
* Jan China vehicle sales total 321,264, -24 percent y/y, versus -2.3 percent y/y in Dec Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2kQJmW6] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
MELBOURNE Aug 4 The world's top copper miner, Chile's Codelco, expects the global copper market to remain tight with prices unlikely to go below $3 per pound, Codelco's president, Diego Hernandez, told Reuters.
Hernandez also said he expected 2011 Chile copper production to be at least 5 percent below analyst forecasts.
COMEX Copper is currently trading at around $4.30 per pound. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies)
* Jan China vehicle sales total 88,432, -32 pct y/y, versus +21 percent y/y in Dec Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
* Softbank near first closing of $100 billion tech fund - Bloomberg, citing sources