Chile environmental authority OKs Codelco's Radomiro Tomic sulfides project

SANTIAGO Jan 13 Chilean environmental authorities approved state-copper miner Codelco's $5.4 billion Radomiro Tomic sulfides project, the company said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)

