Codelco first-half copper production rises 5.5 pct

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
SANTIAGO Aug 28 World No.1 copper producer Codelco increased output in the first-half of 2015 compared to a year ago, although a slide in the copper price eroded profits.
Codelco produced 831,000 tonnes of copper from its fully owned projects in the first six months of 2015, up 5.5 percent on 2014, boosted by new projects like Ministro Hales.
But profits at the state-run firm fell over 30 percent to $875 million, with a recent sharp fall in the copper price mitigated in part by lower costs. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.