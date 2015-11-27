版本:
Codelco profits tank, nine-month copper production up slightly

SANTIAGO Nov 27 Chilean state-run copper producer Codelco said on Friday pretax profit for the period from January to September fell 47 percent to $1.2 billion, dragged down by a falling copper price.

The world no.1 copper producer produced 1.26 million tonnes of copper during those months, a 2 percent rise from a year ago, it said. (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

