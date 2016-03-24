Top Chilean copper miner Codelco posts historic loss in 2015

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar steady; investors eye earnings, U.S. policy
* Oil falls, dragging energy stocks down (Updates with late afternoon trading, adds commentary)
SANTIAGO, March 24 Codelco, the world's biggest copper producer, reported a 3.6 percent rise in output in 2015 but a fall in the price of the metal led it to post a historic earnings loss.
The Chilean state-run company said in results published Thursday that it produced 1.73 million tonnes of copper last year from its wholly owned mines. Declining ore grades at its older sites were counterbalanced by a boost from the new Ministro Hales mine.
Mining companies globally have been reducing output and jobs as a way of coping with a six-year low in the copper price , and Codelco has been cutting costs.
Despite the cost cuts, last year it said it had a pre-tax loss of $2.19 billion, significantly down from a $3.03 billion profit in 2014, and its worst bottom-line result since it began issuing earnings reports in the early 1990s.
Codelco was nationalized in the 1970s and returns all its profits to the state, providing an important source of income to the government.
The fall in the copper price, sparked by cooling demand in key buyer China, has forced the center-left government of President Michelle Bachelet to curb budget spending and reduce economic growth forecasts.
Codelco said its production cost per pound was $1.39 in 2015, down 8 percent from the previous year.
Copper was trading at $2.23 per pound in London on Thursday. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Oil falls, dragging energy stocks down (Updates with late afternoon trading, adds commentary)
(Updates tables with launch details) By Paul Kilby and Davide Scigliuzzo NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Four Latin American sovereigns - Argentina, Chile, Colombia and the Dominican Republic - announced new international bond sales on Wednesday. The largest issue is likely to come from Argentina, which announced five and 10-year tranches for its first international bond sale of the year. That deal is expected to price on Thursday. Argentina, Colombia and the Dominican Republic are o
* Two potential sponsors for Takata's rehabilitation plan are asking for court involvement in the process - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: