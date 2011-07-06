UPDATE 1-Codelco workers poised for strike in power struggle

* Codelco workers seen ratifying call for 24-hr strike

* To be first Codelco-wide strike since 1993

* Unions seek to regain power, pressure President Pinera

* Chuquicamata workers approve strike action (Adds vote from workers at top Codelco mine)

By Alonso Soto

SANTIAGO, July 5 Codelco workers are on course to strike for 24 hours next Monday to protest an overhaul of Chile's giant state mining company, posing one of the toughest labor challenges yet for the world's top copper miner as it struggles to lift output.

Codelco [CODEL.UL] is scrambling to avert the July 11 strike that was called by union leaders critical of a restructuring they say could could threaten government ownership of its world-class deposits and prompt massive layoffs.

On Tuesday, workers at Codelco's top operation, Chuquicamata, ratified the strike, which would be the first national walkout by Codelco workers since 1993, and workers at the company's No. 2 mine, El Teniente, were expected also to approve the walkout later on Tuesday. Other employees were gearing up for separate votes this week.

The company's worker unions are fighting to reclaim their influence over Codelco as the company's new CEO, Diego Hernandez, a former BHP Billiton (BLT.L) (BHP.AX) base metals chief, moves quickly to overhaul a company that has lost ground against slimmer private miners.

The strike is not seen denting Codelco's annual output target, but could herald more labor strife and pile fresh pressure on center-right President Sebastian Pinera after weeks of massive protests by students and environmentalists.

"If the government and the (company) administration does not heed our call, then they better brace for more strikes," said Raimundo Espinoza, head of the 16,000-member strong Federation of Copper Workers.

"Since the return of democracy, we have not seen such an arrogant government. We will not allow it."

The last time Codelco workers staged a general strike in 1993 -- three years after the end of General Augusto Pinochet's dictatorship -- it was only partly observed by workers and had little effect on output, according to reports from the time.

Espinoza said that strike only lasted half an hour and that this time around workers were determined to leave a mark.

If the one-day strike materializes, it could cost the miner about 4,600 tonnes of copper or about $40 million in lost revenue, according to Reuters calculations.

The miner is still recovering from an ongoing wage protest by contractors that slashed output at El Teniente and threatened to spread to other divisions.

Labor strife is one of the many problems facing Codelco, which critics say is overstaffed and mired in bureaucracy that hampered output in five of the last six years.

"This is probably the biggest Codelco union workers' demonstration we have seen since the return to democracy," said Juan Carlos Guajardo, head of the influential copper think tank CESCO. "The world is forcing Codelco to change and that's a real challenge for both the administration and union workers."

NATIONALIZATION NOSTALGIA

The planned strike would come exactly 40 years after socialist President Salvador Allende nationalized the copper industry. That led to the creation of Codelco -- the owner of the world's biggest copper reserves.

Codelco unions grew powerful, so much so that they became some of the few worker groups in Chile to strike during the 17-year dictatorship of Pinochet, who toppled Allende in a bloody military coup.

Union leaders continued to enjoy great influence in Codelco's board room during the 1990-2010 rule of a center-left coalition that saw them as key political allies.

Now workers have seen their clout challenged by self-made billionaire Pinera, who became Chile's president last year.

Workers fear that Pinera, who is seen as a pragmatic centrist, is paving the way for the privatization of Codelco to attract the billions of dollars in investment needed to exploit new mega deposits.

Pinera has backtracked on campaign promises to sell part of Codelco.

Codelco CEO Hernandez has also dismissed plans to privatize the company, which every year has to negotiate with the government how to finance its investments.

Known as a tough negotiator, Hernandez has clashed with unions over some of his plans to revitalize Codelco with a series of "inevitable" transformations that in Chuquicamata alone would trim about 2,600 jobs.

"Nobody likes change," Hernandez said in a statement. "We like (job) security ... but we know that without change, Codelco will just get worse and its results will get worse." (Editing by Lisa Shumaker, Gary Hill)