UPDATE 1-Coeur's Kensington mine production at normal levels

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Sept 15 Coeur d'Alene Mines
(CDE.N) said on Thursday its Kensington gold mine in Alaska is
operating at full capacity, despite a fatal accident at the
underground mining operation last week. [ID:nS1E78D2DQ]
Operations are underway in all areas of the mine, said Tony
Ebersole, spokesman for the Idaho-based company. The company is
cooperating with the Mine Safety and Health Administration as
the federal agency conducts an investigation into the blasting
accident that killed one worker.
The company is also working with the MSHA "in finalizing
blasting protocols for production stopes," Ebersole said.
While there is currently no blasting work being conducted
in production areas, the mine does continue to do blasting
related to development work, he said.
Coeur does not anticipate the accident and its aftermath to
significantly affect gold production, estimated at about
120,000 ounces a year, Ebersole said.
"We currently do not expect any material impact on our
production," he said. However, the company "will continue to
evaluate any potential impact to projected gold production," or
to costs, he said
The mine's mill has been running at capacity all week,
following a four-day shutdown that coincided with planned
maintenance there, he said. The mill is currently processing
previously blasted and stockpiled material, he added.
