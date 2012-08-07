Silver miner Coeur d'Alene's quarterly profit drops

BRIEF-51job Inc Q4 earnings per share RMB 3.45
* 51job Inc reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
Aug 7 Silver producer Coeur d'Alene Mines Corp reported a 40 percent drop in second-quarter profit on Tuesday.
Net earnings were $23.0 million or 26 cents per share, compared with $38.6 million, or 43 cents per share in the same quarter of last year. Revenue rose to $254.4 million from $231.1 million a year earlier.
* 51job Inc reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Qtrly revenues $6.53 billion versus $5.83 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LaSalle Hotel Properties reports fourth quarter 2016 results