版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 7日 星期二 20:33 BJT

Silver miner Coeur d'Alene's quarterly profit drops

Aug 7 Silver producer Coeur d'Alene Mines Corp reported a 40 percent drop in second-quarter profit on Tuesday.

Net earnings were $23.0 million or 26 cents per share, compared with $38.6 million, or 43 cents per share in the same quarter of last year. Revenue rose to $254.4 million from $231.1 million a year earlier.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐