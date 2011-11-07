UPDATE 1-Coeur d'Alene reports profit, shares jump

* Net income 35 cts/share vs loss of 25 cts yr-ago

* Silver prices double from a year before

* Shares up 6.4 percent

Nov 7 Silver miner Coeur d'Alene Mines Corp (CDE.N) reported on Monday a quarterly profit versus a year-earlier loss on a surge in silver and gold prices, and shares jumped as much as 9 percent.

Net income for the third quarter was $31.1 million, or 35 cents per share, versus a loss of $22.6 million, or 25 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales nearly doubled to $343.6 million in the quarter as the price the company received for its silver more than doubled to $38.28 per ounce, while its gold price climbed 37 percent to $1,681.

Coeur d'Alene's silver production rose 13 percent from a year before to 4.9 million ounces, while its gold production was 20 percent above the year-ago level at 57,052 ounces.

Shares in Coeur climbed to an early high at $29.77 per share before easing a bit to $28.99, up 6.4 percent. (Reporting by Matt Daily, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)