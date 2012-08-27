Coeur d'Alene suspends underground ops at its Mexico mine

Aeromexico board says Delta offer for shares "fair"
MEXICO CITY, Feb 21 Grupo Aeromexico said on Tuesday that its board had determined that Delta Air Lines Inc's offer to buy an additional 32 percent of its shares was fair.
Aug 27 Silver miner Coeur d'Alene Mines Corp suspended work at the underground portion of its Palmarejo silver and gold mine in Mexico, after one worker fell to death while performing maintenance work.
The Idaho-based company, which operates mines in Bolivia, Mexico and the United States and employs about 900 people, said local police was investigating the incident.
The Palmarejo mine is the company's largest contributor of sales and operating cash flow and has produced 2.4 million ounces of silver and 31,258 ounces of gold in the second quarter.
Work in the underground portion of the mine has been suspended till the investigation is over while the open pit mine and milling facilities are still operational, the company added.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 21 Grupo Aeromexico said on Tuesday that its board had determined that Delta Air Lines Inc's offer to buy an additional 32 percent of its shares was fair.
Feb 21 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
* Network reliability, price spikes undermine smelter businesses