UPDATE 1-Coeur d'Alene's Palmarejo mine resumes production

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
May 24 Silver miner Coeur d'Alene Mines Corp said its Palmarejo mine has started full production after a group of employees blocking access to the mine agreed to return to work.
The company had said on Wednesday it will temporarily shut down the mine in northern Mexico.
The company had sought help from the Chihuahuan government to resolve the issue.
Coeur d'Alene said the temporary shut-down at the mine will not have any material impact on 2012 production at Palmarejo.
Coeur d'Alene shares were up 1 percent at $17.49 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.