BMO to buy 19.99 pct stake in China's COFCO Trust

BRIEF-Galapagos 2016 net result turns to profit of EUR 54.0 mln
* 2016 revenues increased by 91.0 million euros ($96.41 million) to 151.6 million euros
Feb 20 Bank of Montreal said it will buy a stake in China's COFCO Trust Co, a unit of state-owned COFCO Group, to expand its offerings to the Asian country's high net worth and institutional clients.
Canada's fourth-largest bank will buy a 19.99 percent stake, the maximum permitted for a foreign investor in China, in COFCO Trust, the companies said in a joint statement.
The companies did not disclose the terms of the deal.
COFCO Trust Co, established in 2009, had assets under management of $5.7 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011.
BMO is the only Canadian bank with an established subsidiary in China. BMO's subsidiary bank, Bank of Montreal (China) Co Ltd, has branches in Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai.
The deal is subject to approval from the China Banking Regulatory Commission and the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions of Canada.
MOSCOW, Feb 24 The Russian rouble firmed slightly against the dollar in early trade on Friday, pricing in gains in oil prices the previous day when the Russian market was closed.
LONDON, Feb 24 Standard Chartered swung back to a full-year annual profit for 2016, the emerging markets-focused lender reported on Friday, as it pared back costs from chief executive Bill Winters's restructuring program.