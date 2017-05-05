版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 6日 星期六 06:09 BJT

COFCO International says nominates ex-Dreyfus CEO to join board

LONDON/PARIS May 5 COFCO International has nominated Serge Schoen, a former CEO of Louis Dreyfus, to become an independent director on its board, a spokesman for the Chinese-owned trading group said on Friday.

As part of his board position, which is pending approval by COFCO International's shareholders, Schoen will head a risk management committee, the spokesman said.

The board nomination is another step in a leadership shake-up at COFCO International as it integrates Dutch grain trader Nidera, its second major overseas acquisition after the takeover of Noble Group's agriculture division.

Schoen last year left Louis Dreyfus Company, another international trader of agricultural commodities, after serving over the past decade as chief executive and then a board member. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Jonathan Saul, editing by G Crosse)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐