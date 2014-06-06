KKR-led consortium to invest in China's COFCO Meat

UPDATE 2-S.Korea needs to consider a complaint to WTO over U.S. protectionism -steel company official
* POSCO, Hyundai Steel shares rise after U.S. probe launched (Add comments from ministry spokeswoman, analyst)
HONG KONG, June 6 Private equity firms KKR & Co LP, Baring Private Equity Asia, Hopu Investments and Boyu Capital are investing as a consortium in COFCO Meat, a subsidiary of China's state-owned COFCO Group, the firms said on Friday in a statement.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but KKR will invest around $150 million in COFCO Meat as part of the consortium from its second Asia fund, a source with knowledge of the matter said.
The consortium would invest about $270 million in total for a stake up to 70 percent of COFCO Meat, the source said.
The investment will help the Chinese company to build and manage large-scale hog farms and meat processing farms in China, the statement said. Such large-scale plants are part of China's efforts to address food safety concerns in the country.
"Bringing in the four strategic investors is an action by COFCO to diversify our equity ownership and enhance our corporate governance," Ning Gaoning, Chairman of COFCO Group said in the statement. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Denny Thomas and Richard Pullin)
April 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 7 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * DIAGEO: Alcoholic drinks giant Diageo plans to cut roughly 100 jobs in Scotland, at a time when Britain's workforce is facing uncertainty over the nation's impending exit from the European Union. * SHELL: Canada's federal government wants to delay the implementation of its new methane regulations by up to three years to 2020 and expects to fully implement it
April 21 Canada's federal government wants to delay the implementation of its new methane regulations by up to three years to 2020 and expects to fully implement it by 2023, CBC News reported on Thursday.