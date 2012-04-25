Falling coffee prices on ICE trigger breaker for first time

* ICE circuit breaker set off for first time
* System may have prevented further declines-traders
April 25 A sharp, swift drop in coffee prices on
Wednesday triggered IntercontinentalExchange Inc's new
circuit breaker for the first time since the new system was
launched just over two weeks ago to prevent extreme price
volatility.
The breaker, which was only introduced in the soft contracts
on April 9, was activated as Arabica prices on ICE Futures U.S.
sank 4 cents, equivalent to 2.2 percent, in just 15 seconds at
11:18 a.m. EDT (1515 GMT).
Profit taking and chart-based selling appeared to have
caused the tumble, traders said
The sudden and dramatic fall to $1.758 per lb was enough to
trip the circuit breaker, which is designed to prevent
unintended and large price swings, or flash crashes, putting the
market on hold for 30 seconds.
During that time, the affected futures contract - in this
case July - continued to be traded but only at or above that
base price and prices moved higher once the hold expired, the
exchange said.
The Atlanta-based exchange operator has introduced these
interval price limits (IPLs) in softs and other contracts to try
and prevent price spikes that are often associated with
high-speed electronic trading. Similar systems have
been in place in equities for quarter of a century.
Many traders either didn't notice the 30-second break or
were more concerned by the sudden plunge in prices, which
triggered sell-stops and sent the market even lower.
"Most people didn't notice because it was so quick. Most of
the market was in shock that coffee had been doing well and
suddenly it was lower," said a source at a hedge fund whose
broker alerted him to the break. He used the 30 seconds to take
back some positions.
But with prices holding above the $1.758 mark for the rest
of the day, market participants agreed the system likely
prevented further systematic selling, even if the trading range
of 10 cents was still unusually wide.
"When it happens, it's instantaneous. These circuit breakers
are a good idea," said a veteran floor trader of these extreme
moves.
A year ago the ICE cocoa futures market plunged more than 11
percent in seconds before rebounding a minute later, and many
suspected computer-generated dealings. ICE canceled some trades
as traditional players complained of market distortion.
July arabica futures on ICE eventually finished the
day down 6.75 cents, or 3.7 percent, at $1.7675 per lb, but
remained above last week's 18-month low, basis second month, of
$1.739 per lb.
Traders were not surprised that coffee, which is prone to
wild swings amid low liquidity, was the first of ICE's contracts
to set off the breaker system.
"Coffee is historically highly volatile and has the highest
margins. It doesn't surprise me at all," the fund source said.