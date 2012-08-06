UPDATE 1-Brazil's Cooxupe to halt new coffee exports until Sept

* Existing contracts with Starbucks, Nestle, others honored
* New contracts, exports on hold till end of harvest
* Co-op wants to avoid coming up short on sales contracts
* Futures market already priced in information - US buyer
By Gustavo Bonato
SAO PAULO, Aug 6 Brazil's Cooxupe, the world's
largest coffee co-operative, said on Monday that it would halt
new spot export business until September, when the current
harvest is over and it has a better sense of the supply of
top-quality arabica beans.
Top-quality arabica beans would only make up about 56
percent of Brazil's total 2012/13 arabica crop due to untimely
rains during the harvest period, down from 80 percent in past
crops, said Joaquim Libânio Ferreira Leite, Cooxupe's head of
sales.
"Our house has a reputation for producers of very fine
coffees. I can't promise my clients something and tomorrow
frustrate them by not delivering," said Leite at an agricultural
seminar in Sao Paulo.
He said the co-op would continue to deliver on its long-term
contracts to buyers such as Starbucks Corp and Nestle
SA but simply did not want to close any additional
spot contracts that would jeopardize that co-op's ability to
cover its existing contracts due to tight supplies post harvest.
"We plan to return to exporting in greater volumes again by
September. Through August, we have more clear cut business,"
Leite said.
Cooxupe does business in long-term coffee supply contracts
but also has a trading operation and typically robust spot and
short-term export coffee business in the port of Santos,
Brazil's main coffee export corridor.
One U.S. coffee buyer, when asked why New York ICE futures
didn't react to the news, said he felt it was already priced
into the market.
"People have been talking about the rain damage there for
some time now and I think a lot of people tend to view stories
like this from Brazil as more designed to try and move the
market, so they ignore them," said the buyer, who wished to be
unnamed.
Brazil's current coffee is seen at 50.45 million 60-kg bags,
comprised of 38.13 million bags of arabica and 12.31 million
bags of robusta, the agriculture ministry said in its second
official forecast of the crop.
Harvesting started in May and will carry on for a few more
weeks. Roughly 70 percent of the crop has been harvested, which
is well behind past years due to atypical rains in May and June,
analysts said.
Leite said 50 percent of the coffee in Cooxupe's area had
been harvested and added that producers in the area are selling
low quality coffees for 250 to 300 reais ($125-$150) a 60-kg bag
and top quality arabicas for 450 to 480 reais a bag.
The wet weather also deteriorated the quality of the arabica
crop that was ready to harvest at the time, causing beans to
ferment and take on bitter flavors.
Cooxupe maintained its previous forecast of harvest reaching
5 million bags in the area of its associated producers, in south
Minas Gerais. That state that accounts for 50 percent of
Brazil's coffee output.
Brazil is the world's leading producer and exporter of
coffee.