ICE opens coffee grading In June for Brazil arabicas

NEW YORK, April 27 Brazilian arabica coffee can
be graded by ICE Futures U.S. on June 1, ahead of the first
opportunity to deliver it on the coffee "C" futures contract in
March 2013, the exchange said in a release on Friday.
Arabica coffee grown in Brazil will trade at a 900-point
differential under par.
ICE first announced in December 2010 that it would allow
delivery of the beans from Brazil, the world's biggest coffee
producer.
The grading will be on the eCOPS system and all functions of
the system will be available for Brazilian stock, with the
exception of issuing notices, ICE stated.
The issuance of notices will be available beginning February
2013, for the March 2013 contract.