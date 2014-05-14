BTG Pactual builds coffee team with ex-Armajaro staff

LONDON May 14 Brazilian investment bank Grupo
BTG Pactual SA has recruited a coffee trading team
including several ex-Armajaro staff, sources familiar with the
matter said.
Staff appointed to the bank's new coffee team who have
previously worked at Armajaro include Paul Monk, Clinton Hayes,
Pietro Dall'Acqua, Rafael Martins, and Pablo Butteri.
The bank declined to comment on the appointments, which will
further expand its London-based commodities operation.
London-based coffee and cocoa trade house Armajaro was sold
to agricultural trader Ecom Agroindustrial in November.
BTG Pactual hired Henry Walsh earlier this year to head its
new coffee and cotton trading operations. Walsh was previously
global head of commodities at National Australia
Bank.
