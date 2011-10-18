UPDATE 1-German cartel office fines coffee industry again

* 9 million euro fines imposed on Kraft and Krueger

* Agency says cappuccino price rises agreed

* Follow hefty coffee sector fines in 2010 and 2009 (Adds company comment paragraph 8-9)

HAMBURG, Oct 18 Germany's federal competition agency said on Wednesday it had fined two coffee roasters and two of their executives a total of about 9 million euros for setting prices for cappuccino coffee.

This is the latest of a series of anti-competition fines imposed by the agency on the coffee industry and follows fines totalling 159.9 million euros imposed on a large number of German roasters in December 2009 and 30 million euros on others in June 2010.

The latest fines were imposed on Kraft Foods Deutschland, a German unit of Kraft Foods , and German coffee company Krueger GmbH & Co, the competition agency said.

The companies had agreed the time and size of cappuccino price rises for retailers in telephone discussions at the end of 2007 and early 2008, it said.

"Such agreements create heavy economic damage and probably meant consumers had to pay noticeably more for their cappuccino," the agency said.

The agency did not give the precise fines to be paid by each company but said Kraft's fine had been reduced as it cooperated with investigators.

Information from German coffee roaster Melitta had started the cappuccino investigation and so the company was not fined, the agency said.

A spokesperson for Kraft Foods Deutschland said the company confirmed the agency's statement but no further comment was being made.

Krueger GmbH is still considering whether to appeal against the agency's decision and is meanwhile making no comment, a Krueger spokesperson said. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Alison Birrane)