2014年 7月 16日 星期三

ICE to add Port of Virginia as coffee delivery point in 2016

NEW YORK, July 15 ICE Futures U.S. will add the Port of Virginia as a delivery point for the arabica coffee futures contract, effective with the September 2016 contract, the exchange said in a notice on Tuesday.

An exchange spokeswoman declined to comment on the reason for the addition.

There are currently no exchange certified coffee warehouses in Virginia. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by James Dalgleish)
