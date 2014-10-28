UPDATE 1-Volcafe sees brewing demand for China's coffee

(Updates with details throughout)
NEW YORK/LONDON Oct 28 Volcafe, one of the
world's biggest coffee merchants, has signed a joint-venture
deal with China's Simao Arabicasm Coffee Co (SACCO) to export
beans from China, among the first global traders to enter the
fledgling market.
The Swiss-based coffee division of commodities house ED&F
Man said on Tuesday it will set up local operations to export
beans grown in Yunnan province, providing a new source of supply
as drought and disease ravage crops in the world's main coffee
growing regions.
The joint venture, Yunnan Volcafe Ltd, will focus on
sourcing coffee beans from the Yunnan region, where Volcafe
estimates the crop is "regularly in excess of" one million 60-kg
bags. That is equivalent to Ecuador's annual output.
"Chinese mild arabica is still relatively new to the world
coffee scene, but its improving consistency means it is rapidly
growing in acceptance with global roasters," said Jan Kees van
der Wild, global head of commodities at ED&F Man.
To be sure, China's crop is tiny when compared with top
grower Brazil, which exports roughly 30 million 60-kg bags of
beans a year. It also represents less than 1 percent of 2013/14
global coffee production of 145.2 million bags.
But the move reflects burgeoning interest in China, as its
farmers expand beyond traditional centuries-old tea growing and
the quality of their beans improves.
Yunnan grows mainly the hybrid Catimor variety of arabica
beans, according to research from Shanghai-based consultancy
Dezan Shira & Associates, and traders said that could appeal to
commercial roasters who need bulk supplies for their blends.
The world's major merchants, including Noble Group Ltd
and Louis Dreyfus, have operations in major
growing regions such as Vietnam, Indonesia, Africa and South and
Central America.
The deal comes as China's urban population is drinking more
coffee. Consumption, while still low on a world basis, has
quadrupled since 1999 to 44,142 tons, and is expected to grow by
more than a third by 2018, according to data from market
research firm Euromonitor.
SACCO focuses on shipping beans to European markets like
Switzerland and Germany, its website said.
Volcafe is among the first international traders to set up
local operations in China, with some major retailers established
in the market.
In November 2010, Starbucks announced plans to
build a farm in Yunnan to build out its share of China's nascent
coffee shop market. At the time, it had 400 stores in mainland
China.
That year, Yunnan's annual production was just 38,000 tons,
Starbucks said.
Nestle has been active in the region for decades,
training farmers and investing in infrastructure. In 2011, it
announced plans to double the amount of coffee it buys from
Yunnan farmers.
The maker of Nescafe has been responsible for more than a
fifth of purchases from the region in recent years, it said in
an April 2013 press release.
