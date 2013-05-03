Kraft will lower bagged Gevalia coffee prices by 6 percent

UPDATE 3-Nexen joins ConocoPhillips in cutting oil sands output -sources
* ConocoPhillips reduces output at Surmont by 40 percent - sources
NEW YORK May 3 Kraft Foods Group Inc said on Friday that it will lower the price of its Gevalia retail bagged coffee by 6 percent, effective May 5, due to sustained declines in the green coffee market.
While the price of its Gevalia 12 oz bags will decrease by 6 percent, Gevalia Single Serve Cups, Gevalia e-commerce SKUs and Tassimo Gevalia T Discs are not included in the price decrease, a spokesman said in an email.
* ConocoPhillips reduces output at Surmont by 40 percent - sources
* Nano Dimension Ltd - files for offering of American depositary shares representing ordinary shares of up to $50 million Source text:(http://bit.ly/2oeA6fG) Further company coverage:
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $2 billion - sec filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2o7xeRn] Further company coverage: