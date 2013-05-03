版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 3日 星期五 23:55 BJT

Kraft will lower bagged Gevalia coffee prices by 6 percent

NEW YORK May 3 Kraft Foods Group Inc said on Friday that it will lower the price of its Gevalia retail bagged coffee by 6 percent, effective May 5, due to sustained declines in the green coffee market.

While the price of its Gevalia 12 oz bags will decrease by 6 percent, Gevalia Single Serve Cups, Gevalia e-commerce SKUs and Tassimo Gevalia T Discs are not included in the price decrease, a spokesman said in an email.
