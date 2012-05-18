版本:
Kraft cuts Maxwell House coffee prices in U.S.

May 18 Kraft Foods said on Friday it is has reduced prices on many of its coffees in the United States, including its flagship brand Maxwell House, by approximately 6 percent, effective immediately.

"These changes reflect sustained decreases in the cost of green coffee," spokeswoman Bridget MacConnell told Reuters in an email.

