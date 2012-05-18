Kraft cuts Maxwell House coffee prices in U.S.

BRIEF-Advaxis and Sellas announce licensing agreement for development of WT1 antigen-targeting immunotherapy
* Advaxis and Sellas announce licensing agreement for development of WT1 antigen-targeting immunotherapy
May 18 Kraft Foods said on Friday it is has reduced prices on many of its coffees in the United States, including its flagship brand Maxwell House, by approximately 6 percent, effective immediately.
"These changes reflect sustained decreases in the cost of green coffee," spokeswoman Bridget MacConnell told Reuters in an email.
* Advaxis and Sellas announce licensing agreement for development of WT1 antigen-targeting immunotherapy
* Aclaris Therapeutics Inc - submitted a new drug application to U.S. FDA for A-101 40 percent topical solution as a treatment for seborrheic keratosis
GHAZIABAD, India, Feb 27 Struggling with customers unable to pay on time and plummeting sales, Indian small-business owner Ravi Jain fears the government's crackdown on cash will have a much larger impact than predicted by top policymakers.