EU clears Mondelez, DEMB coffee joint venture after sales

BRUSSELS May 5 The European Commission said on
Tuesday it had approved a joint venture between two of the
world's biggest coffee processors, Mondelez of the
United States and Dutch firm DE Master Blenders, conditional on
asset sales.
Before creating the joint venture to operate as Jacobs Douwe
Egberts, Mondelez will sell its Carte Noire business across the
European Economic Area (EEA) and DEMB will sell its Merrild
business across the EEA and license its Senseo brand in Austria,
the EU executive said in a statement.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr)