Asia Coffee-Trade stalls as London futures fall; differentials vary

* Vietnamese beans sold at smaller discounts
* Indonesian premiums widen, a few deals done
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, May 29 Asian robusta trade came to a
standstill on Thursday after benchmark London futures fell
almost four percent on the prospect of rising output in top
producer Vietnam and a sell-off in arabica, dealers said.
July robustas touched a 3-month low at $1,903 a
tonne on Wednesday after New York arabica dropped nearly
two percent as harvests ramped up in key producing regions.
Arabica often influences robusta futures.
Vietnam's grade 2, 5 percent broken beans had changed hands
at $30 to $40 below London futures earlier this week, versus $75
discounts last week. Higher-quality robustas usually purchased
by Nestle, the world's biggest food group, were
reportedly traded at premiums of $10.
"Exporters in Vietnam will hold back because of the current
prices in London. They think prices could rebound if they stop
offering beans," said a dealer in Singapore. "I haven't got
offers from Indonesia after prices dropped last night."
Vietnam's 2014/15 coffee output is estimated at 29.2 million
60-kg bags, up from about 29 million bags in 2013/14, according
to a U.S. Department of Agriculture attache report.
Dealers said Vietnam's output is at record.
Sumatran grade 4, 80 defect beans were traded at premiums of
$30 to $50 to London futures before Thursday's drop, having been
sold at prices on par with London last week.
The harvest has picked up in Indonesia's main growing island
of Sumatra and could peak later this month, or in early June.
Daily arrivals from plantations were steady at around 5,000
tonnes.
Indonesia, the world's third-largest coffee producer, mainly
grows robusta - a bitter-tasting variety used in instant coffee.
Indonesia and Vietnam, which compete in the robusta market,
together account for about 27 percent of global coffee output.
"I am trying to get offers but I haven't got anything," said
another dealer in Singapore, referring to the sluggish physical
market.
The International Coffee Organization pegs Indonesia's
coffee output at 11.67 million bags in the 2013/14 crop year,
down from 13.04 million in 2012/13.
WEEK AHEAD
Indonesian coffee premiums could widen next week, while
Vietnamese beans could trade at smaller discounts if London
futures extend losses. Futures and differentials usually move in
opposite directions.
(Editing by Michael Perry)