NEW YORK Aug 27 Volume sales of the Folgers coffee brand fell 9 percent in the first quarter of the 2016 fiscal year due to higher prices, J M Smucker Co chief financial officer Mark Belgya said on Thursday in a conference call to announce the company's results.

The decline in volume was offset by the higher prices, with net sales by value up 3 percent, Belgya said. (Reporting By Luc Cohen, Editing by Franklin Paul)