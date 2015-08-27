UPDATE 1-Folgers coffee sales volume falls due to higher prices, smaller cans

(Adds additional details from call, background on pricing)
NEW YORK Aug 27 Folgers coffee sales volume
fell 9 percent in the latest quarter due in part to price
increases that have since been rolled back, according to brand
owner J M Smucker Co.
The decline also stemmed from to cuts in the size of Folgers
canisters later in the quarter, Chief Financial Officer Mark
Belgya said in a conference call on Thursday to discuss
financial results.
Belgya said Smucker, the biggest U.S. roaster, had
anticipated the lower volumes.
Higher prices offset the volume decline, with Folgers net
sales up 3 percent in the first quarter ended on July 31,
Higher coffee futures prices resulting from a drought in
top-producer Brazil prompted Smucker and Maxwell House maker
Kraft Foods Group Inc, now Kraft Heinz Co, to raise
prices last year. Smucker later described the move as a
"misstep" after sales volumes dropped.
Smucker slashed its Folgers and Dunkin' Donuts prices by 6
percent in early July to woo customers back. It also rolled out
its smaller canister sizes this summer.
"We passed on savings in the downsize of the canister,"
Steven Oakland, president for coffee and foodservice, said
during the call. "We should see significant unit growth and
hopefully modest volume growth, because of the size of the
canister."
In dollars, sales in the company's overall U.S. coffee
retail business rose 12 percent, the first such increase in 11
quarters.
Coffee sales benefited from the introduction of Dunkin'
Donuts K-Cups and helped contribute to a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit from Smucker, which also makes Jif peanut
butter, Martha White flour and Crisco shortening.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen, Editing by Franklin Paul and Lisa VOn
Ahn)