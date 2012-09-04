Hurricane Isaac dampens 2,000 bags of ICE-certified coffee

NEW YORK, Sept 4 About 2,000 bags of certified
arabica coffee stored near New Orleans sustained water damage
from Hurricane Isaac, which stormed through the Gulf Coast
region last week, ICE Futures U.S. said in a release on Tuesday.
This amount of coffee represents roughly 2.2 percent of the
certified beans stored at the Port of New Orleans and 0.1
percent of the total ICE certified arabica stocks held in the
United States and Europe.
Isaac hit Louisiana as a low level Category 1 hurricane on
Aug. 29.
Port Cargo Service, the operator of an exchange licensed
coffee warehouse in Jefferson, Louisiana, notified ICE on
Tuesday about the water damage and has also informed the owners
of the damaged coffee, ICE stated.
The damaged bags remain certified but are flagged as
non-deliverable pending further assessment. No other warehouse
operators in the New Orleans area have reported any damage to
their certified coffee as a result of the hurricane, the
exchange said.
The damage does not compare to the devastating Category 3
Hurricane Katrina that hit the U.S. Gulf Coast in September
2005, that flooded at least one coffee warehouse in New Orleans.
Certified arabica stocks are on the rise, climbing by more
than 9,000 bags to over 1.97 million bags on Sept. 4, the
highest since August 2010, ICE data showed.
At the time of Katrina, certified stocks stored in New
Orleans were more than eight times of what they are now, at over
733,000 bags.