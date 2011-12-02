Antwerp court gives warehouse 6 days to deliver coffee

LONDON Dec 2 A Belgian trade court
ordered on Friday the speedy delivery of coffee by an Antwerp
warehouse at the centre of controversy over delivery delays.
Antwerp's trade court decided warehouse Wilmarsdonk must
deliver 20,000 60-kg bags, or 1,200 tonnes of coffee to
Belgian-based trader Sucre Export S.A., within six working days
of the court decision or incur a penalty of 1 euro per day per
bag, court documents seen by Reuters showed.
The warehouse declined to comment.
The certified coffee was taken up by Sucre against the
exchange NYSE Liffe's November robusta coffee contract.
Sucre Export said it took legal action after being informed
early in November that coffee could not be moved out of
Wilmarsdonk until Jan. 15, well after its commitments to deliver
the coffee to customers.
Dealers said the normal expectation to move coffee after
taking delivery against a Liffe contract is two to three weeks
maximum.