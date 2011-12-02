Antwerp court gives warehouse 6 days to deliver coffee

LONDON Dec 2 A Belgian trade court ordered on Friday the speedy delivery of coffee by an Antwerp warehouse at the centre of controversy over delivery delays.

Antwerp's trade court decided warehouse Wilmarsdonk must deliver 20,000 60-kg bags, or 1,200 tonnes of coffee to Belgian-based trader Sucre Export S.A., within six working days of the court decision or incur a penalty of 1 euro per day per bag, court documents seen by Reuters showed.

The warehouse declined to comment.

The certified coffee was taken up by Sucre against the exchange NYSE Liffe's November robusta coffee contract.

Sucre Export said it took legal action after being informed early in November that coffee could not be moved out of Wilmarsdonk until Jan. 15, well after its commitments to deliver the coffee to customers.

Dealers said the normal expectation to move coffee after taking delivery against a Liffe contract is two to three weeks maximum.