New Issue - COFIDE adds $100 mln in notes

Nov 26 Corporacion Financiera de Desarrollo SA
(COFIDE) on Monday added $100 million of senior
unsecured notes to an existing issue in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: COFIDE

AMT $100 MLN     COUPON 4.75 PCT    MATURITY    02/08/2022   
TYPE SR NTS      ISS PRICE 111.25   FIRST PAY   02/08/2013 
MOODY'S N/A      YIELD 3.318 PCT    SETTLEMENT  12/03/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B     SPREAD 165.5 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B    MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

