Cogeco Cable sales rise on strong U.S. cable services growth

BRIEF-Great Southern Bancorp Q1 EPS of $0.81
* Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Reports preliminary first quarter earnings of $0.81 per diluted common share
July 9 Cogeco Cable Inc reported an 7 percent rise in quarterly revenue as the Canadian cable TV, internet and phone services provider continued to reap benefits from its expansion into data services and U.S. cable TV sectors.
The Montreal-based company's net profit fell to C$35.5 million ($33.33 million), or 72 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended May 31, from C$48.1 million, or 98 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue increased $32 million to $496.4 million.
($1 = 1.10 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty and Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
MONTREAL, April 19 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as it earned more from shipments of commodities such as grain and coal, and the company expressed optimism that demand was improving.
* Google planning to introduce ad-blocking feature in mobile and desktop versions of its Chrome web browser - WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2oQRWDW Further company coverage: