Cogeco Cable sells C$200 mln 10-yr debentures

BRIEF-Quintilesims intends to raise 850 mln euros through offering
* Quintilesims announces offering of senior notes and proposed refinancing of existing indebtedness
Feb 9 Cogeco Cable Inc sold C$200 million ($200 million) of 10-year senior secured debentures Series 3 on Thursday, according to a term sheet seen by the Reuters.
The 4.925 percent debentures, due Feb. 14, 2022 were priced at 100.039 to yield 4.92 percent or 282.4 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.
The lead manager on the sale was the investment dealer arm of Bank of Montreal.
FRANKFURT, Feb 22 Thyssenkrupp expects the sale of CSA to Ternium to lead to a net loss as it takes a 900 million euro ($946.5 million) writedown on the Brazilian steel mill.
* Blackbird energy inc. Enters into letter of intent to acquire elmworth / pipestone lands from paramount resources, increasing montney land holdings to 115 gross sections (99.9 net)