2012年 2月 10日 星期五

Cogeco Cable sells C$200 mln 10-yr debentures

Feb 9 Cogeco Cable Inc sold C$200 million ($200 million) of 10-year senior secured debentures Series 3 on Thursday, according to a term sheet seen by the Reuters.

The 4.925 percent debentures, due Feb. 14, 2022 were priced at 100.039 to yield 4.92 percent or 282.4 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The lead manager on the sale was the investment dealer arm of Bank of Montreal.

