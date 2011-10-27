UPDATE 1-Cogeco Q4 profit up 71 pct

(Follows alerts)

Oct 27 Media and telecom company Cogeco Inc and its main unit Cogeco Cable posted higher quarterly profits and forecast strong revenues for 2012.

Cogeco Inc forecast revenue of about C$1.57 billion for 2012, while Cogeco Cable -- which provides cable television, high-speed Internet and telephone services in Canada and Portugal -- sees full-year revenue of C$1.45 billion.

Montreal-based Cogeco Inc posted a net profit of C$21.1 million, or C$1.26 a share, in the quarter, compared with C$12.3 million, or 73 Canadian cents, a year ago.

Revenue rose 13 percent to C$375.4 million.

The more closely watched Cogeco Cable, in which Cogeco Inc holds voting control via a 32 percent equity stake, posted a net profit of C$69.6 million, or C$1.42 per share, compared with a profit of C$39.7 million, or 81 Canadian cents a share, a year ago. Revenue rose 8 percent to C$350.2 million.

Shares of Cogeco Inc closed at C$45 while Cogeco Cable closed at C$48.62 on Wednesday on Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)