Cogeco Cable profit falls on higher costs

BRIEF-Irhythm Technologies Qtrly loss per share $0.37
* Irhythm Technologies announces fourth quarter and 2016 financial results and provides full year 2017 financial outlook
April 12 Cogeco Cable Inc, the main unit of media and telecom company Cogeco Inc, posted a lower second-quarter profit from continuing operations, hurt in part by an increase in depreciation and amortization costs.
Cogeco Cable earned C$31.1 million, or 63 Canadian cents per share, from continuing operations, down from C$41.3 million, or 85 Canadian cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Revenue rose 8 percent to C$317.7 million.
Parent company Cogeco Inc said its profit from continuing operations fell 7 percent to C$29.4 million.
* Stericycle, Inc. Reports results for the fourth quarter and full year ended 2016
* Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp qtrly GAAP net income to common stockholders per weighted earnings per share $0.15