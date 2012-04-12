Cogeco Cable profit falls on higher costs

April 12 Cogeco Cable Inc, the main unit of media and telecom company Cogeco Inc, posted a lower second-quarter profit from continuing operations, hurt in part by an increase in depreciation and amortization costs.

Cogeco Cable earned C$31.1 million, or 63 Canadian cents per share, from continuing operations, down from C$41.3 million, or 85 Canadian cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 8 percent to C$317.7 million.

Parent company Cogeco Inc said its profit from continuing operations fell 7 percent to C$29.4 million.