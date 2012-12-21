Cogeco to buy PEER 1 for C$526 mln

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Dec 21 Cogeco Cable Inc, a Canadian company that serves mostly rural customers in Ontario and Quebec, said it will buy PEER 1 Network Enterprises Inc for about C$526 million to expand its cloud computing and data hosting services.
Montreal-based Cogeco, which provides cable-TV, high-speed internet and telephone services, offered C$3.85 for each PEER 1 share. The offer is at a premium of 30.5 percent to PEER 1 stock's Thursday close.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.