Cogeco sells struggling Portugal cable unit

Feb 29 Cogeco Cable has sold its
struggling Portugal unit Cabovisao to European media and
telecoms investment group Altice for 45 million euros ($60
million), the Canadian cable company said on Wednesday.
Cabovisao provided Cogeco with roughly 13 percent of its
total revenue in fiscal 2011, but the venture was losing
subscribers amid a pricing war with state-owned Portugal Telecom
and ZON Multimedia, that had shrunk profit margins.
It took a charge of C$225.9 million to write off the
Portugal investment in July last year.
Cogeco provides cable TV, high-speed Internet and telephone
services in mostly rural areas of Ontario and Quebec.