URGENT-Cogeco Cable's profit rises as it gains from acquisitions

Jan 13 Cogeco Cable Inc, a Canadian provider of cable TV and internet and phone services, reported an 18 percent rise in quarterly profit after recent acquisitions.

The Montreal-based company's net profit rose to C$49.7 million ($45.74 million), or C$1.02 per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30 from C$42.1 million, or 87 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 44.9 percent to C$475 million in the quarter.
