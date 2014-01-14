URGENT-Cogeco Cable's profit rises as it gains from acquisitions

BRIEF-Apple plans to launch new educational sessions in all Apple stores
* Says plans to launch new educational sessions next month in all 495 Apple stores Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 13 Cogeco Cable Inc, a Canadian provider of cable TV and internet and phone services, reported an 18 percent rise in quarterly profit after recent acquisitions.
The Montreal-based company's net profit rose to C$49.7 million ($45.74 million), or C$1.02 per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30 from C$42.1 million, or 87 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 44.9 percent to C$475 million in the quarter.
* Says plans to launch new educational sessions next month in all 495 Apple stores Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited condemns Akzo Nobel's rejection of Extraordinary General Meeting
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla./BOSTON, April 25 Wells Fargo & Co shareholders showed displeasure with the scandal-hit bank's board on Tuesday, offering scant support for several directors, including Chairman Stephen Sanger, in a vote capping a contentious annual meeting.