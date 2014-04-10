版本:
Cogeco Cable Q2 profit rises 18 pct on data services expansion

April 9 Cogeco Cable Inc, a Canadian cable TV, internet and phone services provider, reported a 18 percent rise in second-quarter profit due to contribution from its expansion into data services and its U.S. cable business.

Net profit rose to C$60.4 million ($55 million), or C$1.23 per share, in the quarter ended Feb. 28, from C$51 million, or C$1.04 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 13 percent to C$486 million.

($1 = 1.10 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
