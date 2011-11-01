UPDATE 1-Cognex Q3 profit beats, sees Q4 rev below Street view

* Q3 EPS $0.42 vs est $0.37
* Q3 rev $80 in line with est
* Sees Q4 rev $80-$83 mln vs est $85.39 mln
* Shares down 7 pct after the bell
Nov 1 Cognex Corp , a maker of vision
sensors, posted a quarterly profit that beat estimates, but
forecast fourth-quarter revenue below analysts' expectations as
it sees sales to semiconductor and electronics industries
declining.
The company expects fourth-quarter revenue of $80-$83
million. Analysts on an average are looking for revenue of
$85.39 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the third quarter, net income fell to $18.03 million, or
42 cents a share, compared with $18.14 million, or 45 cents a
share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 7 percent to $80 million.
Analysts on an average had expected third-quarter earnings
of 37 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $80
million.
Shares of the Natick, Massachusetts-based company fell over
7 percent to $30.52 in extended trade. They closed at $32.91 on
Tuesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)